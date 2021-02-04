NINETY SIX — Terry "Huh" Morse, 64, formerly of Ninety Six, died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Laurens Estates.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Mitchell and Hassie Adams Morse. Huh retired from Greenwood Mills after 33 years of service and was a diehard South Carolina Gamecock fan.
He is survived by a sister, Donna Rodgers (Terry) of Saluda; nieces and nephews, Wesley Morse, Michael Rousey, Jennifer Cockrell, Shannon Furlong (Matthew), Bryan Moss, Brooke Summer (Daniel) and Reanna Johnson (Dave); numerous cousins; great and great-great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Carolyn Moss; and brothers, Larry Morse, Ronnie Morse and his twin, Jerry Morse.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Providence Care Hospice, 315 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 (providencecanhelp.com).
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.