Terri Moody Myers, 64, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, August 9, 2020.
Ms. Myers was born in Greenville to Myra Roberts Moody and the late LM Moody.
Surviving, in addition to her mother are a son, Thomas "Tom" L Myers (Alexis); a daughter, Traci Jo Myers; four grandchildren, Brock and Reed Myers, Alexis Villafuerte and Terry Vigil; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Elena Figueroa; a brother, David Moody (Julie) and two sisters, Donna Deitz and Tina Moody.
A Memorial Service will be at a later date.
