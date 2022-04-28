ABBEVILLE — Mr. Terrence Cornelaus Willis, 52, of 311 First Street, Abbeville passed on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at his home. Born in Abbeville, SC, he was the son of Ellen T. Willis and the late Edred Willis, Jr. Terrence was a member of Mt. Zion AME Church, Hodges, SC, and he was a 1987 Graduate of Dixie High School.

He is survived by his mother, Ellen T. Willis of Abbeville; two sons, Schanen Jerrell Willis of Abbeville and Kendall Jermaine Willis of Greenwood; one sister, Tanisha Patterson of Abbeville; three brothers, Carlton Willis of Waco, TX, Antonio Willis of Abbeville and Marlon (Cassandra) Willis of Anderson, SC, and three grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 in the chapel of Richie Funeral Home. The Rev. Melton Aiken will be officiating. Public viewing will be Friday from 1-5 p.m. and a visitation for classmates and friends will be from 5-6 p.m.

The family is at the home of his brother, Antonio Willis, 261 Old Hodges Road, Abbeville, SC. Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, Inc.