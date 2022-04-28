ABBEVILLE — Mr. Terrence Cornelaus Willis, 52, of 311 First Street, Abbeville passed on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at his home. Born in Abbeville, SC, he was the son of Ellen T. Willis and the late Edred Willis, Jr. Terrence was a member of Mt. Zion AME Church, Hodges, SC, and he was a 1987 Graduate of Dixie High School.
He is survived by his mother, Ellen T. Willis of Abbeville; two sons, Schanen Jerrell Willis of Abbeville and Kendall Jermaine Willis of Greenwood; one sister, Tanisha Patterson of Abbeville; three brothers, Carlton Willis of Waco, TX, Antonio Willis of Abbeville and Marlon (Cassandra) Willis of Anderson, SC, and three grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 in the chapel of Richie Funeral Home. The Rev. Melton Aiken will be officiating. Public viewing will be Friday from 1-5 p.m. and a visitation for classmates and friends will be from 5-6 p.m.
The family is at the home of his brother, Antonio Willis, 261 Old Hodges Road, Abbeville, SC. Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, Inc.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.