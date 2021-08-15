Teressa Ann Ross (Red), 53, of 679 Grier St., formerly of Oakhaven Court, entered in eternal rest August 12, 2021 at her home.
She was born on January 22, 1968, a daughter of Annie Scott Ross and the late James Lewis Ross. She was formerly employed with Magnolia Manor of Greenwood and Eddys Carolina Pride.
Teressa was preceded in death by a sister, Wanda Denise Ross, two uncles, Holland Scott Jr., Alfonzo Williams (Bumbo) and her grandmother, Marie Scott.
She is survived by in addition to her mother of Greenwood, three sons, Rodevious Ross, Jamar Ross and Antwon Warren all of Greenwood; a daughter, Shawanda (Gregory) Syrkett of Mauldin, SC; six grandchildren, Gregory Syrkett III, Bryson Syrkett, Gabrielle Syrkett, Landon Ross, Keylijah Ross and Jada Ross; a niece, Sherry Ross; her dear friend and companion, Dwight Williams; other relatives and friends.
Teressa was known for being the life of the party and her love of music and dancing passed on to her children and their children.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Macedonia Baptist Church with Reverend Annette Edwards officiating. Burial will be at Evening Star Cemetery. The body will be place in the church at Noon. Public viewing will start on Monday at noon until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is at the home.
