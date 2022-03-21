CHAPPELLS — Teresa Lynn Scott Lipe, 57, of 404 Doc Holloway Road, Chappells, wife of Richard Jess Lipe, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 at her home.

Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of James Leonard Scott and Mary Lynn Ford Scott. She loved her grandchildren, fur babies, Little Bit, Peanut, and Bella Monkey dearly and fishing on Lake Greenwood. Teresa was a member of Sandridge Baptist Church, where she was very involved in Sunday School, VBS with her husband, and Easter egg hunts.

She is survived by her husband of the home; her mother, Mary Scott (PoPo Albert); father, James Scott (Barbara); children, Stacy Schultz (Jeremy) and Richard "Scotty" Lipe; mother-in-law, Marie Lipe; brother, Mike Scott (Samantha); sister-in-law, Angie Owens; grandchildren, Carrie Schultz (Danny), Jade Schultz, Blaise Schultz (Maggie), Austin Swanghan and Cloey Lipe; grandchild, Brantlee McBee-Schultz; and countless other loving relatives.

She was preceded in death by special uncle, Cotton Scott; father-in-law, Jess Lipe; sister-in-law, Ruthie Poland; and grandchild, Baby JJ Schultz.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Sandridge Baptist Church, with Pastor Marty Dorn and Sister Yvonne Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Mike Scott, William Scott, Danny Johnson, Harry Brewer, Christopher Peters, Wally Fuller, and James Fleming.

Honorary escort will be her grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Harley Funeral Home and Crematory.

Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.

Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Teresa's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.

