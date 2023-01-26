ABBEVILLE — Teresa Haney Lewis, 67, of Abbeville, wife of David Lewis, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at her home. She was born in Olive Hill, KY to the late Virgil 'Bunk' Haney and Mary Burchett Haney.
A 1973 graduate of West Carter High School in Kentucky, Teresa attended Morehead State University. Formerly employed with the Rug Barn in Abbeville, she retired as an administrative associate with Chris Griffin Dentistry in Greenwood. Teresa was devoted to her family. Time spent with her children and grandchildren, her pride and joy, will hold cherished memories for each of them. Teresa was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Emily Lewis Erwin; three brothers, Billy Gene Haney, James Everett Haney and Danny Ray Haney.
Teresa is survived by her husband of 48 years, David, of the home; two daughters, Chanda Lewis Ferguson and Krista Lewis Uldrick (Dan) all of Abbeville; brother, Robert 'Bob' Haney of Olive Hill, KY; five sisters, Joann Baker (Wayne) of Olive Hill, KY, Janet Bloomfield of Vanceburg, KY, Ruthann Wolfe of Olive Hill, KY, Shirley Lewis of Hebron, Ky and Patty Carper (Jimmy) of Olive Hill, Ky; six grandchildren, Fallon Edwards (Zach), Chase Ferguson (Rachel), Ethan Erwin (Jessica), Jackson Uldrick, Abigail Uldrick and Annelyse Tiller; and one great-grandson, Colin Crocker.
The family will receive friends 11:00AM - 12:30PM, Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel. Funeral services will begin 1:00PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Tony Temple officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Teresa, may be sent to The Cancer Center at Self Regional Healthcare, Nursing Infusion Center, 1325 Spring Street, Greenwood, SC 29649.