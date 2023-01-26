ABBEVILLE — Teresa Haney Lewis, 67, of Abbeville, wife of David Lewis, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at her home. She was born in Olive Hill, KY to the late Virgil 'Bunk' Haney and Mary Burchett Haney.

A 1973 graduate of West Carter High School in Kentucky, Teresa attended Morehead State University. Formerly employed with the Rug Barn in Abbeville, she retired as an administrative associate with Chris Griffin Dentistry in Greenwood. Teresa was devoted to her family. Time spent with her children and grandchildren, her pride and joy, will hold cherished memories for each of them. Teresa was of the Baptist faith.

