Teresa Ann Brown
Teresa Ann Brown, 52, of 207 Holman Street, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Born in Abbeville, she was the daughter of the late Joe Brown and the late Betty Jean Brown.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Taisha Butler of Greenwood, SC, and Samantha Butler of Greenville, SC; two brothers, Bobby (Angela) Brown of Augusta, GA, and Jesse James Brown of Greenwood; one sister, Henrietta (Theodore) Padgett of Greenwood; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Harbison Cemetery in Abbeville, conducted by Rev. Steve Crawford. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.