NINETY SIX — Teresa Alewine Ellis, 60, resident of Cape Cod Court, wife of Vincent Earl Ellis, Sr., passed away February 3, 2022, at her home.

Born November 28, 1961, she was a daughter of the late James Calvin and Lois Muriel Hall Alewine. She was a graduate of Ware Shoals High School and loved listening to music, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are a daughter, Stasha (Lori) Burton of Duncan; two sons, Vincent Ellis, Jr. of Abbeville and Jamie (Kara) Burton of Boise, ID; three grandchildren, Matthew Ellis, Avery Ellis, and Asher Burton; two brothers, Joe (Sylvia) Henderson of Tabor City, NC, and James "Peanut" (Janet) Alewine of Ware Shoals; and two sisters, Nancy (Jackie) Phillips of Ware Shoals and Elaine Buchanan of Anderson.

She was predeceased by a brother, Tommy Henderson.

Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Paul Cooper officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Humane Society of Greenwood P.O. Box 49776 Greenwood, SC 29649.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Ellis family.

