Theodore Marshall "Ted" Wolf, 89, resident of Greenwood, husband of Frances Ridge Wolf, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Born in Meadville, PA, he was the son of the late Edward L. and Grayce L. Peterson Wolf. He was a graduate of Greenwood College of Commerce and retired as an accountant. Ted was a National Guard veteran and enjoyed woodworking.
He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are a step-son, David Pickell and wife Sia of Greenwood; four step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandson. Ted was preceded in death by his first wife, Miriam Wolf; brother, William E. Wolf; sister, Grayce Harrell, and step-daughter, Valerie Duffie.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Father Timothy Tebalt officiating.
The family is at the home of David and Sia Pickell, 1621 Bucklevel Road and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday.
The family would like to thank Dr. John Hollman for his care and compassion during Ted's illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, PO Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648.
