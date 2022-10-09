Fred Earl “Ted” Walker, 84, resident of Sunset Drive, Greenwood, SC, husband of Martha Eleanor Grant Walker, passed away, Friday, October 7, 2022 at Wesley Commons on the day of his sister Keats’ funeral. She just could not leave her baby brother behind.
Born August 26, 1938, in Bradley, he was the youngest son of the late Robert Neil and Nellie Edwards Walker. Mr. Walker attended Greenwood High School, spent eleven years in the US National Guard and retired from the South Carolina Department of Transportation after 43 years.
He was a member of Troy United Methodist Church. Ted was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and a faithful South Carolina Gamecock. He loved fishing, hunting, and riding his antique Whizzer Motorbikes. But his greatest passion of all was his family, especially his two grandsons, Ryan and Alex.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are a son, Timothy Grant Walker of Troy; a daughter, Kelly and husband Dr. Daniel Kelly Beirne, II of Indialantic, FL; two grandchildren, Ryan Walker Beirne and Alexander Grant Beirne; and many nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.
Mr. Walker was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Walker Sears and Bessie “Keat” Walker Jones; and four brothers, Woodrow, Hugh “Bones”, Robert and Bill Walker.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 AM on Tuesday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Barrett Alewine officiating.
Burial will follow at Troy Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Reid Walker, Greg Sears, Jeff Young, Matt Young, Sam Jones, Wayne Walker, Brian Walker, Rip Tafta, Thomas Walker and William Walker.
The family is at the home and will receive friends and family at the funeral home from 10-11 Tuesday morning.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Troy United Methodist Church, 127 Church St., Troy, SC 29848.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.