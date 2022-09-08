Ted Roy Vaughn

Ted R. Vaughn passed away serenely in the company of family and friends on September 7, 2022 at the Hospice House in Greenwood. During his battle with cancer he was never alone. The outpouring of love and support that accompanied him reflected his generous nature.
Born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama, into a family of avid Alabama fans, Ted upheld the family tradition rooting for Alabama until his last Saturday. He would be appalled that his funeral was scheduled during an Alabama game! After attending college and medical school in Alabama, Ted ventured out of state to pursue his residency in Plastic Surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. At MUSC, he met the love of his life, Lynn Walker. They married and began a life of travel that would take them to all continents. Their lifelong adventures have left a multitude of memories.
Ted founded Piedmont Plastic Surgery in Greenwood, SC in 1991. For 31 years he practiced as a solo practitioner applying his considerable industry for all under his care. In addition to his involvement in the medical community, he participated in many aspects of the Greenwood community especially supporting the arts.
Ted is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lynn Vaughn, his brother Michael Vaughn of Birmingham Alabama, sister-in -law Julie Walker of Greenville, SC, brother-in-law Brad Walker of Moultrie, GA, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, September 10 at noon in the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel. A reception will be held immediately following the service at Blyth.
The family would like to thank Bill and Kristie Warner, Elyse Gulotta, Mindy Ashley and Julie Walker for their unwavering support during this difficult journey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave. Greenwood, SC 29649 or to The Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.