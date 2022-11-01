NINETY SIX — Taylor Marie Riggins, 31, of Ninety Six, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022.

Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Walter Riggins and Georgine Vickery. Taylor was a hard worker and a dedicated mother to her daughter Kayden. She was always known to have her nails done and the prettiest, and sometimes brightest hair that matched her personality. Taylor loved her family and fur babies very much.

