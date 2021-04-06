Tara Celeste Tharpe
Tara Celeste Tharpe, resident of 921 Woodlawn Road, passed away April 4, 2021, on Easter Sunday.
Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of Sonny and Ann Davis Tharpe.
Tara was a graduate of Greenwood High School and was a 2018 Magnum Cum Laude graduate of Piedmont Technical College, having majored in Business Administration.
She was a member of Tranquil United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her mother and father of the home, a brother, Tripp (Edith) Tharpe of Greenwood; two daughters, Chandler (Tyler) Burke and Ryanne Godfrey; close friend, Kenny Gattis; two grandchildren; a niece Mary Ann (Justin) Ford; along with her many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Her memory will be cherished but we know that she is at peace in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
A memorial service will be held Friday, April 9 at 2 p.m. at Tranquil United Methodist Church, with Rev. Shawn Armstrong officiating.
The family is at the home on Woodlawn Road and will receive friends at the church immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tranquil United Methodist Church, 1702 McCormick Highway, Greenwood, SC 29646; or to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
