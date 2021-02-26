Tammy Sherrie Parker Smith, 61, resident of Parkland Place Road, wife of Aaron Danny Smith, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born August 8, 1959, in Bamburg, she was a daughter of Barbara Fowler Parker and the late Carlos Edmund Parker. Tammy was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Daniel (Amy) Smith of Rapid City, SD; a sister, Ruth Parker of Greenwood; one brother, Gary (Melody) Parker of Suwanee, Ga; and two grandchildren, Conner and Emma Smith.
In addition to her father, Tammy was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Parker.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Smith family.