IRMO — Tameka "Meka" Bell was born on March 25, 1977, the daughter of Rev. Dwight and Gloria Bell. Tameka received her heavenly halo on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at her home in Irmo, SC.
Tameka fell in love with Christ at a very young age and served as a faithful member of Forward City Church in Columbia, SC.
Tameka was a graduate of McCormick High School and furthered her education at Piedmont Technical College and Lander University receiving a degree in Accounting. Tameka was previously employed at the University of South Carolina and SC Teen Pregnancy Prevention before venturing out on faith to establish her own business, Bell Financial Services.
Tameka leaves to celebrate her life, her parents, Rev. Dwight and Gloria Bell of McCormick SC.; two sisters, LaShondray Wideman of Greenwood SC. and Nakisha Anderson of Greenwood SC.; one brother, Kelvin (Gambrell) Bell of Clarks Hill SC.; a special friend, Mark Chambers of Charlotte NC., her godchildren; Michael Goodwin Jr. and Gabrielle Goodwin both of Columbia SC and beloved nieces and nephews, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends.
An outdoor celebration of life will be held at 11:00am on Thursday January 14, 2010 for the family. Social distancing and mask required. The service will also be available on Zoom. Meeting ID: 751 7371 6897 Passcode: pbyKF8.
Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home McCormick, SC