Talisa Anne Turner, 33, granddaughter of the late Larry and Anne Akins, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Greenwood, she was a graduate of Emerald High School where she was a former softball player and cheerleader. Talisa was an avid Clemson and Patriots fan and loved spending time at the beach.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents along with an uncle, William Poss.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories are a son, Lennox Barry and his father, Michael Barry; her mother, Kellie MaHaffey; a sister, Kirstie Forella; a brother, Hayz Knight; three special cousins, Annee Wardlaw, who she called "Sissy", Gage "Bubba" Poss and Paula Keys; three special aunts, Cindy Stockman, Shelley Poss and Kathy Duffie; also, many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her dearly.

Services will be held at 2 pm on Sunday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Michael Isbell, Wayne Isbell, DJ Stockman, Gage Poss, Hayz Knight and Nick Ferguson.

Honorary pallbearers, Corey Grey and Tyler Akins.

The family will receive friends before the service at the funeral home from 1-2 pm.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Talisa Turner Account c/o Harley Funeral Home, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29649.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Messages and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting Talisa's life tribute page at www.harleyfunealhome.com

