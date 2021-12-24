COLUMBIA — Mrs. Taffie Payton Blair, 65, passed away Wednesday December 22, 2021 at Self Regional Hospital. She was born November 3, 1956, to the parentage of the late Isaac Payton and Rev. Eloise Payton Gary. She was a member of Pine Grove AME Church, Plum Branch and a 1975 graduate of McCormick High School. She has lived in Columbia, SC over the last 25 years. Survivors Include three sons: Allison Payton and Chico Davis of McCormick, and Julien Davis of Columbia. Five grandchildren: Jaheam Harmon, Jakari Davis, Julien Davis, Jr. ,Angel Payton and Aubrey Payton. Six sisters: Jaquelina Williams, Dara (Leo) Harrison, Sandra (Oneal) Blocker, Julia (Michael) Parks, Ina P. Young, and Sherry (Eddie) Dennis. Two brothers: Calvin Payton and William "TT" Gary and step father Willie Gary, Jr. Graveside services will be Monday, December 27, 21 at Pine Grove AME Church Plum Branch at 11:00 am. with Rev. Dr. Hannie Milling officiating. Due to Covid 19, the family will have a drop by visitation on Sunday at the T's Lounge at 904 Drennan Street, McCormick from 2-7pm. Public Viewing will be Sunday 1pm - 6pm at Walker Funeral Home. Please follow Covid 19 protocol. Walker Funeral Home, LLC is assisting the Family.
