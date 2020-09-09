WARE SHOALS — T. Manly Balentine, 89, of Higgins Drive, passed away Monday, September 7th, 2020 .
He was born in Ware Shoals, SC, on April 28, 1931, son of the late Lee W. Balentine and Annie Manly Balentine. He graduated from Ware Shoals High School Class of 1949 and Erskine College, with a B.S. degree in Science and Math, class of 1959. He was a member of the start-up team for Chemstrand in Greenwood and retired from Monsanto after 26 years of service. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ware Shoals, where he previously served several times as a deacon, deacon chairperson, Sunday School worker, and on various committees.
He was married to the late Clara Timms Balentine for 43 years. Surviving are two sons, Stephen (Cindy) of Johnston, SC, and Danny (Denise) of Ninety Six, SC, four grandchildren, Ryan, Rebecca (Justin), Stephen Jr. (Haley) and Danielle, three great-grandchildren, Eli Jane, Sophey, and Merritt, and an adopted grandson, Landen, and a brother, Buddy Balentine (Martha) of Greenwood.
He was predeceased by two brothers, William Leander "Buck" Balentine, killed in action WWII, J. Harold Balentine, and a sister, Ann B. Mahaffey.
He served in the Air Force during the Korean War and served a tour in the Philippine Islands. He served on the Ware Shoals Town Council in the early 1970's and three terms as Mayor of Ware Shoals in the 1980's and 1990's. He was a member of Ware Shoals Masonic Lodge # 306 A.F.M He loved his family, church, friends, watching the Atlanta Braves, Clemson Tigers, and he enjoyed auctions.
Graveside services with Masonic Rites and Military Honors will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens by Rev. Dan Compton. Social distancing and masks are recommended.
The family will be at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646 or to the First Baptist Church of Ware Shoals Box 449, Ware Shoals, SC 29692.
Online condolences may be made at ParkerWhitePruitt.com