Sylvia Dill Anderson
Sylvia Dill Anderson, 82, resident of 105 Mayapple St., passed away Saturday April 24. 2021, at Hospice Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood, SC.
Born in Travelers Rest, SC she was a daughter of the late Spartan Clement Dill and Audrey Jones Dill.
She was the former owner and operator of Mardi Gras Fun Center in Daytona Beach, FL.
Survivors include: a step-son Greg Anderson (Sandy) of Daytona Beach, FL; her nieces Sandra Grant Smith of Greenwood, SC, Patricia Grant Messer of Spartanburg, SC and Cynthia Grant Staggs of Abbeville, SC; two nephews Tony and Myron Dill of Greenville, SC; two special people Bill Saites and Louie Saites of Destin, FL.; she has many great nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by a sister Evelyn Dill Grant, a brother Jerry Kay Dill.
There are no services planned at this time.
Memorials in memory of Sylvia may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made to the Anderson family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com
