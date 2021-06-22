Sylvia Callaway
Sylvia Baxter Callaway, 85, formerly of 420 Bond Avenue, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at NHC Laurens.
Born in Athens, GA, and raised in Farmington, GA, she was a daughter of the late Dilmus and Zonie Holden Baxter. She was employed with Mathews Mill for 18 years and retired from Union Carbide/Kemet Electronics after 20 years. Mrs. Sylvia enjoyed watching hummingbirds and raising African violets. She was formerly a member of August Highway Baptist Church.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She is survived by her son, Jimmy Callaway of Greenwood.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruth Nell Strickland, Alma Watkins, Dot Montgomery, Gatha Mae Edwards, Delonie Gurley, and Sue Dryden and brothers, Floyd Baxter, Henry Baxter, and DC Baxter.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at the Harley Family Center, with the Rev. Burton Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The service will be recorded and uploaded to view by visiting Mrs. Callaway’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Friday at the family center.