Sylvia Faye Bussey Hastings, 83, former resident of Belle Meade Road, widow of John Franklin Hastings, Jr., to whom she was married for 59 years, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born January 29, 1937, in Edgefield County, she was a daughter of the late Leo Randolph and Iris Jaynes Bussey. She was a graduate of McCormick High School and was retired from Bank of America, after over 40 years of service, having started her career with State Bank and Trust and then Bankers Trust & Travel, which later became Bank of America. Upon retirement she worked as a consultant for Capital Bank in Greenwood.
A member of West Side Baptist Church, she was active for many years in the church choir, served on the finance committee, the bereavement committee and many other committees through the years. Mrs. Hastings was formerly a member and past treasurer of the International Secretary's Association. A quote attributed to her was used by many over the years, "By finding fun in doing things, one finds fun in living."
She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Hastings Dukes, and Judy H. Robinson and husband Gaines, all of Greenwood; a brother, Dempsey Charles Bussey and wife Marie of Newberry; grandchildren, Austin Dukes and wife Ann Marie of Vermont, Lindsey Dukes of Charlotte, Matthew Robinson and wife Kendall of Greenwood and Brooke Robinson of Clinton; and a sister-in-law, Mary Frances Bussey of Charlotte; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, Leo Randolph Bussey, Jr.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Kyle Richter and Rev. Hal Lane officiating and will be livestreamed and can be viewed by accessing Mrs. Hastings' Tribute Wall on the funeral home website. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. Monday morning.
Please use current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing including the use of face masks for all events.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren and son-in-law.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to West Side Baptist Church, 215 Bypass 225 South, Greenwood, SC 29646, or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646, or to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
