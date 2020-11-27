Sylvia A. Montplaisir
Sylvia A. Montplaisir, 94, widower of Clifford M. Montplaisir, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at Hospice House.
Born in Wessington Springs, SD, she was a daughter of the late Ray Baker and Helen Aistrup Gordon Swimm. Sylvia was raised by her grandparents for several years, then moved to the Potato Lake area of Minnesota, where she lived with her mother and stepfather, Charles Gordon, on their resort. She served as president of the Westchester, PA Hospital Auxiliary and was a talented artist, known for her dried flower arrangements and beautiful paintings. Her beautiful smile was always a welcomed sight on her daily walks through the campus of Wesley Commons, where she had resided for the past twenty years. She was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church.
Sylvia was preceded in death her sons, Charles G. Montplaisir and Scott Thomas Montplaisir and is survived by her daughter, Michelle A. Montplaisir of South Boston, MA.
A private memorial service will be held. Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.