ABBEVILLE -- Mr. Sylvester Woods, 80, of 1225 Watts Road, Abbeville, SC, passed on Friday, February 5, 2021, at Hospice of the Piedmont in Greenwood. Born in Abbeville on January 13, 1941, he was the son of the late Lessie Woods and the late Sylvester McGowan. Sylvester was the husband of Thelma G. Woods of the home and he was a member of Grace Chapel AME Church. He worked as a brick mason before retirement and he served in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma Woods; one son, Terence B. (Simone) Grant of Jonesboro, GA; and a brother, Albert Woods of Abbeville, SC.
A graveside service will be held 12 noon on Tuesday, Feb, 9, 2021, at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Due to COVID-19, the family requests that masks be worn, and social distancing observed. Public viewing will be on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is at the home. Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, Inc.