Sybil A. Holman
ABBEVILLE — Mrs. Sybil A. Holman, age 73, wife of Walter Holman, passed on June 2, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Abbeville County and was the daughter of the later, Henry and Mattie Robinson Rouse. She was a homemaker. Surviving are her husband, Walter Holman of the home, a daughter, Bernice Martinez of Abbeville, a son, James Rouse of Abbeville, two grandchildren reared in the home, Collins Brown and Darrius Wardlaw, a number of other grands and great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, and other family members and friends.
Graveside service will be Tuesday, June 8, 2021, noon at Forrest Lawn Memory Garden. Public viewing will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021, from 1- 6 p.m. at the funeral home. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed; please wear a mask and keep social distance. The family is at the home. Service entrusted to the Pierce Funeral Home, LLC Abbeville, SC 29620.