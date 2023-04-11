Susie Berry Wilson
Susie Berry Wilson, 90, former resident of Greenwood and then living with her son and daughter-in-law in Raleigh, NC, passed away in their home on Saturday, April 8, 2023, after a short illness.
Born in Rome, GA, she was the daughter of the late James Enfield Berry and Margaret Smith Berry. She had one sibling, the late James Smith Berry, who lived in Coulee Dam, WA.
Susie grew up in Summerville, GA, and graduated from Summerville High School in 1950 and then Business School in Rome. She moved to Abbeville, SC, in the mid-50’s to work at Rocky River Mills in Calhoun Falls. There she met her future husband, Frank. They were married on March 21, 1959. Susie was a long time member of South Main Baptist Church in Greenwood, and for many years she taught Sunday School for young elementary kids. Susie retired from Professional Medical Products, after working there for many years as a secretary. She was known for sending cards to many people on a regular basis to encourage them and let them know she loved them. Until she was physically not able to do so any longer, she made many of these cards by hand. Even as her memory faded and she could not always remember how she knew some of the people on her list, she continued to send cards out. It was her calling. She also took great care of her husband when he became ill. She had a servant’s heart.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years. She is survived by a son, Lawrence Franklin Wilson, Jr. (Janet) of Raleigh, NC, two grandsons: Aaron Wilson (Lauren) of Raleigh, NC, and Matt Wilson (Hannah) of Knightdale, NC, and three great grandchildren: Ritter, Marlowe, and Foster.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 15, at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Abbeville, SC, with Chaplain (Lieutenant Colonel) Jay Outen officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Memorials in honor of Susie may be made to ProMedica Hospice, 4505 Falls of Neuse Road, Suite 650, Raleigh, NC 27609, or to the charity of your choice.
