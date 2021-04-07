Susie Ann Curren, 70, near Greenwood, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at home.
Born in Grove City, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Merle Newton Grossman and Lola Mae Ramsey. She was a graduate of Grove City High School and the Sharon Academy of Beauty. Susie worked as a beautician until her retirement in 1996.
Susie loved animal of all kinds. She loved her grandchildren. She loved her home on the lake, long boat rides and all adventures on the Harley with husband Fred. Pizza at the Mill House was her favorite indulgence.
Prior to husband Fred's retirement from Rolls-Royce in Mount Vernon, Ohio, she lived in Apple Valley for eighteen years.
She attended Frist Presbyterian Church in Greenwood.
She was the sweetest person that God ever put on this earth, a friend to all who had the good fortune of meeting her.
She is survived by her husband Fred of forty years of the home, her step-daughter, Lisa Kay Swatland and husband Rob, and there three children, Luke, Nate, and Norah of Bethesda, Maryland; her step-daughter, Terry and husband Chris, and there three children, Caroline, Corinne, and Cole of Virginia Beach; her sister Linda Hunt of Grove City; and nephew, Robert Hunt and wife Lisa of Pittsburg.
There will be no services. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers and remember her for the kindness and friendship you were fortunate to share with her. We will all meet again.