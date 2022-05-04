Susan Rebecca Holder, 74, of Greenwood, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center with her family by her side.
She was born in Ware Shoals, the eldest of six to the late James and Barbara Holder on April 16, 1948. She was an animal lover with a penchant for fast cars, traits she passed on to both of her sons. Susan also enjoyed traveling and gardening, where she benefited from a green thumb.
She is survived by her first husband, Glenn Parham and their son, Christopher Parham; her second husband, Greg Mclaughlin and their son, Justin Mclaughlin; along with her brother, Mark Holder and two sisters, Connie Bowie and Theresa Loggins.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating. Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends before the service from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
