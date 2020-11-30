Susan Bartlett
Susan Gillion Bartlett, 57, of 234 Reynolds Avenue, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at her home.
Born in Newberry County, she was a daughter of the late James Wiley Gillion and Sandra Scott Gillion.
Surviving are her son, John D. Gillion (Annette) of Greenwood; sisters, Sharon, Kelly Gary of Greenwood, and Jennie Rhodes of Ninety Six; brother, Robert Gillion of Ninety Six; and three grandchildren, John Gillion Jr., James Gillion, and Christian Gillion.
A private family service will be held at the home.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.