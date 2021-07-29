Sundra LeCroy-Miller
INMAN — Sundra Michelle LeCroy-Miller, 57, of 238 Jordan Creek Road, Inman, wife of Rowdy Miller, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice House.
Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Paul A. LeCroy, Sr. and Barbara Lyda LeCroy. She earned her Associates degree in liberal arts and was an interpreter in the education field. She enjoyed working with the special needs children in the schools and her eyes would always sparkle when she talked about the students. Sundra loved the beach, traveling, but most importantly she loved her family. She was a huge Elvis fan and got to spend time in his home in Graceland and see his pink Cadillac. She was a member of First Baptist Spartanburg.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Rowdy, of the home are her children, Michelle Edwards (Brad) of Wellford, Josiah Smith (Christy) of Inman, Cecilia Spears (Jorge), Brandon Miller (Karen), Richard Miller (Jennifer), all of Georgia; numerous children of the heart; brother, Paul LeCroy (Mary) of Inman; special aunt Ann and uncle Jamie; Annslee and many other grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; multiple cousins; and numerous additional family that she loved.
The family will hold a celebration of life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 31st at First Baptist Spartanburg.
