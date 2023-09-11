Sue Wallace Wanda Rinker Sep 11, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sue WallaceELBERTON, Ga. — Wilma ‘Sue’ Morrow Wallace, 89, native of Calhoun Falls, died September 10, 2023. Berry Funeral Home of Elberton is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Ware Shoals pays $85K to apparent scammer, SLED investigating Ware Shoals man facing charges in 2022 overdose Bradley man dies in head-on collision Wreck overturns car on Highway 72/221 Greenwood restaurants fluctuate in DHEC scores for August DAR chapters plan Bells Across America event Meyer to speak at Garnet & Gold Forum McCormick County breaks ground on new W.S. Mims Community Center Lander University hosts Student Organization Fair Hospice & Palliative Care seeks new volunteers Hubbard receives Teacher of the Year 2023 Mathews Terrific Kids for August Lander University to host Historian Vernon Burton