Sue McCarter Carwile
ANTREVILLE — Sue McCarter Carwile, 89, of the Antreville Community, wife of the late Hugh Wesley Carwile, died Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the Abbeville Area Medical Center. She was born in Abbeville County to the late Eugene and Gypsie Branyon McCarter.
Mrs. Carwile retired from the Clemson University Extension Service. She was a faithful member of Little River Baptist Church since 1957, where she served on various committees, sang in the choir, and was the former director of the homebound ministry. Mrs. Carwile, an exceptional cook and baker, often shared treats with her many friends and relatives. She loved her family deeply and time spent together was always cherished. One of her favorite things to do was to gather around the piano and listen to her children and grandchildren sing hymns. Mrs. Carwile made family meals special by having everyone join hands, pray and asking one of her grandchildren to read scripture.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Joyce McCarter.
Mrs. Carwile is survived by her children, Jan Harrison (Bubba), Patti Campbell (Terry), Joyce Culbreth (Kent), and Ken Carwile (Stephanie); grandchildren, Zac Campbell (Ashlee), Jeff Campbell (Brooke), Wesley Carwile (fiancée, Hailea), and Kensley Carwile; great-grandchildren, Harper Campbell, Grayson Campbell, and Mary Kate Campbell; nephews, John Clinkscales (Sherry) and Jack Clinkscales (Dana); and five great-nephews.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, February 7, 2021 in the Harris Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Garrett Hart officiating. Burial will follow in Little River Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends following the graveside service.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Carwile, may be sent to Little River Baptist Church, 2847 Keowee Rd., Honea Path, SC 29654.
