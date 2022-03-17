SALUDA — Sudelle Lott (Sue), resident of Saluda Nursing Center, passed away March 15, 2022. Born on September 1,1921 in Saluda, SC, to John Cason Lott and Effie Carson Lott, she was the last surviving sibling out of her two brothers and three sisters. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Sue was a long-time and active member of Providence Baptist Church in Hodges, SC, and worked at Regal Mills as a seamstress. During World War 2, she was one of the many working women who helped keep the country going while the men were fighting.

She loved cooking, gardening, helping others, and reading a good book. Although she never married or had children of her own, she was a dear friend and like a mother and grandmother to so many. Sue's life was characterized by a grateful attitude and a generous, loving spirit. A strong faith in the Lord saw her through many years of ups and downs in 100 years of life.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday March 20th at Providence Baptist Church in Hodges, SC, with the Reverend Bob Woodyard officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home PO Box 1178 Greenwood, SC 29648, or Providence Baptist Church at 4714 Moorefield St. Hodges SC 29653.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Lott family.