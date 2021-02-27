WATERLOO — Charles Michael "Stump" Akins, 68, resident of Waterloo, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at his home.
Born January 27, 1953, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Odis Turner and Agnes Tucker Akins. He retired from Flour Daniel and was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast and loved music.
Stump was a member of Providence Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, James Dylan Timms of Hodges; two sisters, Patricia (Clyde) Ellison and Debra (Mike) Gravley, both of Greenwood; one grandson, Alic Elijah Timms; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Jerry and Bridgett Grey.
Stump was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Larry Akins.
Memorial services will be held at 4 pm on Wednesday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Road, Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Akins family.