Stewart Benjamin Eddy, 30, resident of 222 Charles Road, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born April 13, 1991, in Greenwood he was the son of Timi Stewart Eddy (Gerald Abbott) and the late Frank (Bubba) Eddy, Jr.
He was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are his maternal grandparents, Curtis and Jackie Stewart; paternal grandparents, Frank and Bennie Faye Eddy; two half-sisters, Marie Eddy and Desiree Nessen; a half-brother, Austin Eddy; two step-brothers, Ricky and Tony Abbott; two step-sisters, Tarrah Abbott and Brandy Able.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Chuck Sprouse officiating.
The family will be at the home on Charles Road and will receive friends at the funeral home following the service.
