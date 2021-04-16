Steven Timothy Drummond, 65, resident of Abbey Lane, husband of Mary Cathryn Pardue Drummond, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born October 4, 1955, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Victor Ray and Bronte' Smith Drummond. Steve was a 1973 graduate of Greenwood High School and Lander University, where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. Steve was employed by Gleamns Human Resources as a Facility Compliance Manager.
He was a member of Harris Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are a son, Glenn (Karen) Drummond of Pensacola, FL; a daughter, Ashley (Josh) Helms of Concord, NC; five grandchildren, Peyton and Mary Kathryn Drummond, Alex (Justin) Proctor, Sean Williams, and Victoria Helms; a sister, Debby (Duke) Burnett; a sister-in-law, Ann Drummond; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by a brother, Ray Drummond.
Pallbearers will be Matt Drummond, Hayes Burnett, Brad Pate, Stan Spivey, Lang Nickles, and Dee Burnett.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Sunday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Frank Thomas officiating, with burial to follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.
