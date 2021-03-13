Steven "Steve" Anthony O'Dell, 67, husband of Cathey Roberts O'Dell, of Elledge Road, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Hospice of the Piedmont.
Born in Ware Shoals, he was a son of the late Jasper Lee "Jack" Sr. and Frances Davis O'Dell. He was a member of Mt. Gallagher Baptist Church and attended West Main Street Church of God. He was retired from GE of Greenville. He loved to fish and spent many hours on the riverbank or in a boat. He enjoyed camping with his family and friends, and he was a proud Harley Davidson owner.
Surviving are his wife of the home, a daughter, Angela Edwards of Hodges, a sister Susan Hutson (Tom) of Wilmington, NC, and a grandson, William Eathan Edwards. He was predeceased by a brother, Jasper Lee "Jackie" O'Dell Jr. and a sister Linda O. Terrell.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at Mt. Gallagher Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Marcus Bishop and Rev. Bryan Dye officiating. Mask and social distancing required. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday at Mt. Gallagher Baptist Church before the service. Online condolences may be made at www.parkerwhitepruitt.com.