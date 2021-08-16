Steven J. Brown
Steven J. Brown, 73, resident of Greenwood, husband of Beverly Weeks Brown, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021 at MUSC in Charleston.
Born September 10, 1947, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Charles Edmond and Grace Wilson Brown. He was a 1965 graduate of Ninety Six High School, a 1974 graduate of Lander College and served in U.S. Marines Corps from 1968-1972. In 1974, Steve began his career with the Upper Savannah Council of Government, until 1979 when he became the City Administrator for Laurens, SC. In 1981, he became assistant City Manager for the City of Greenwood, becoming City Manager in 1985 until his retirement in 2009. In 2012, Steve was elected to the Greenwood County Council and was the current chairmen.
He was a member of Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home, are his two children, Meagan B. Winburn of Ninety Six and Gavin Brown and wife Hannah of West Columbia; one brother, Rev. Gene Brown and wife Dollie of Langley; one aunt, Frances Brown Bailey; and G-Pa to Josie, Sullivan and Beau Winburn and Luke and Emmylou Brown.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at South Main Baptist Church, with Rev. Brian Brock and Dr. Toby Frost officiating.
A private family burial will be held at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Lee Miller, Danny Polatty, Milton Pope, Leon Jay, Colin McDonald, Jimmy Brock, David Ouzts, Gene Goodman, Bryan Weeks and Stephen Turner.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of Greenwood County Council, Toby Chappell, Susan McIntyre, Steffanie Dorn and the City of Greenwood employees who worked with Steve during his time as City Manager.
The family is at the home and will receive friends and family at the funeral home from 5-8 Friday evening.
The family would like to thank the staff of Self Regional Healthcare for their care and compassion during his recent illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church, PO Box 426, Ninety Six, SC 29666 or to the Greenwood Promise, PO Box 49458 Greenwood, SC 29649.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Brown family.