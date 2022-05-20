Steven Edward Sluder, 56, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Self Regional Hospital after a prolonged illness.
Born April 6, 1966 in Greeneville, TN, Steve was a son of the late Edward Eugene and Darlene Neas Sluder. He graduated from Spartanburg Methodist College with a Bachelor's degree in criminal justice. Steve served in the US Army National Guard from 1988 until 2001, and honorably discharged as Captain. He began his career with the South Carolina Highway Patrol in 1990 and was promoted to Lance Corporal, Post C, retiring as Corporal, Post C. Steve served as a Firearms Instructor and as a Communication Relations Officer. He was instrumental in creating the "Bears for Bears" program, where he visited the children at Self Regional Hospital in uniform, gifting them with police teddy bears and lollipops, as a gentle comfort to them during their hospital stays.
Steve is survived by his brother, Phillip Eugene Sluder and his wife, Vickie, of Spartanburg, SC; a cousin, Tammy Sluder Arneson of Dekalb, IL; and his dear friend's daughter, Georgia Jones, the daughter Steve never had.
Graveside services will be held Monday, May 23rd, 1:00PM in Herman United Methodist Church cemetery, 107 Cut off or 107 Herman Circle, Afton, TN 37745, officiated by Minister Curt Baty.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Carolina Law Enforcement Assistance Program (LEAP), 2501 Heyward Street, Columbia, SC 29205.
