Johnny Steven “Steve” Trail, 68, of 312 Briarwood Road, husband of Sherry Miles Trail, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Curtis Harry Trail and Betty Ann Davenport Allen. He was a member of Fountain of Life Worship Center, where he enjoyed fellowship and cooking for his fellow congregants. Steve enjoyed fishing, especially trout fishing. He was an all around “jack of all trades”.
In addition to his wife, Sherry of the home he is survived by his two daughters, Katelyn Lacey DeLoach (Ryan) and Julianna Hope Beaudoin (Michael); sisters, Jo Ann Wrenn, Marie Butler, and Cathy Burdette (Charles); brother, Jason Cockrell (Tracy); grandchildren, Allister Scott Beaudoin and Serenity Rose Beaudoin; and beloved friends, Adam Brock, Eric Coon, and Pastor Robbie Brissey.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Stephanie Angeline Trail and a sister, Lynn Fulmer.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday at Fountain of Life Worship Center, with the Rev. Robbie Brissey and Rev. Dewain Willis officiating. Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Charles K. Duff, Jyles Spencer, Randy Burdette, Adam Brock, Mark Cockrell, Charles Burdette, Richard Masters, and Jason Cockrell.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 — 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the church.
Memorials may be made to Fountain of Life Worship Center, 304 Blyth Road, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.