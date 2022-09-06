Steve McWhorter

HONEA PATH — Stephen Ray McWhorter, 71, husband of Fredda Lowe McWhorter, died Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Hospice of the Piedmont in Greenwood.

Born in Williamston, he was a son of the late James Leroy and Alma Ellison McWhorter. Steve was the owner of McWhorter's Cleaning and Contracting. He was a veteran of the US Air Force, having served during the Vietnam War, and was a member of the Honor Guard, while stationed at Shaw Air Force Base. He graduated from Honea Path High School in 1970, and attended Lander University and University of South Carolina, and was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon. He was an avid Gamecock fan, and was part of the Gamecock club for over 30 years. He also played slow-pitch softball for the Honea Path Stingers and the Belton Renegades, and officiated church league basketball.

