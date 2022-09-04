Stephen Ray McWhorter, 71, husband of Fredda Lowe McWorter, died Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Hospice of the Piedmont in Greenwood.
Born in Williamston, he was a son of the late James Leroy and Alma Ellison McWhorter. Steve was the owner of McWhorter's Cleaning and Contracting. He was a veteran of the US Air Force, having served during the Vietnam War, and was a member of the Honor Guard while stationed at Shaw Air Force Base. He graduated from Honea Path High School in 1970, and attended Lander University and University of South Carolina, and was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon. He was an avid Gamecock fan, and was part of the Gamecock club for over 30 years. He also played slow-pitch softball for the Honea Path Stingers and the Belton Renegades, and officiated church league basketball.
In addition to his wife, Mr. McWhorter is survived by his son Marcus McWhorter of Honea Path; his daughter Kristi Bannister and husband Daniel of Honea Path; his sister Linda Gail Boyd of Walhalla; five grandchildren: Adrienne Warrick and husband Tyler, Alivia McWhorter, Alaina Bannister, Rhiley Bannister, and Sadie Kate Bannister, and two great-grandchildren: Daxton Warrick and Dallas Warrick.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Tuesday at Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel, Honea Path, with Rev. Travis Dyar officiating. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories.
The family is at the home of his daughter Kristi, and will receive friends Tuesday from 2-3 PM at Pruitt Funeral Home, prior to the service. The family would like extend their gratitude to the staff at Hospice of the Piedmont. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.
