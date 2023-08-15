Steve Fleming Wanda Rinker Aug 15, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Steve FlemingCALHOUN FALLS — James Steven “Steve” Fleming Sr., 73, died August 13, 2023, at Abbeville Area Medical Center. Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton, GA, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Health Care Most read stories Man wanted in woman's death in Donalds captured in Charleston Greenwood man faces drug, gun charges after home search Greenwood PD investigating Friday shooting Greenwood police make arrest in two Friday shootings Second arrest made in Gilliam Avenue shooting People Helping People Lander University to host artist Gabrielle Torres HSOG Volunteer of Month for August Rotary Club and volunteers install little libraries Ready for Her Next Adventure, Lander University’s Avila-Cabrera Heads to Washington, D.C. GCCF awards Innovation Grant to Greenwood Pathway House Foundation to host sporting clays event Hospice & Palliative Care rebrands and launches new logo