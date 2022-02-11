Steve ‘Cheese’ Charping

ABBEVILLE — Steve ‘Cheese’ Charping, 56, of Abbeville, husband of Candy McCullough Charping, died Thursday, February 10, 2022, at his home. He was born in Elberton, GA to the late Joe G. and Loretta Young Charping.

Affectionately known as ‘Cheese’, he was a 1983 graduate of Calhoun Falls High School and formerly employed as an insurance agent with American General Life Insurance Company. Steve enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his two grandsons, Cash and Rucker, who were the lights of his life. Many happy times were spent golfing, playing cards and getting together with friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Greg Charping and an infant sister, Shelby Ann Charping.

Steve is survived by his wife of 33 years, Candy, of the home; a son, Chase Charping (Tabatha) of Donalds; sister, Shelby Charping Dixon (Steven Cox) of Calhoun Falls; two grandsons, Cash and Rucker Charping and many nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate Steve’s life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022 in Harris Funeral Home chapel, with Rev. Scotty Willoughby officiating. Masks are required. The family will receive friends following the service outside the chapel.

Memorial contributions in memory of Steve may be sent to Agape Care of SC, 326 Montague Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.

The family is at their respective homes.

