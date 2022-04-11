Steve Bryan

Charles Steven Bryan, 65, of Greenwood, widower of Donna Divico Bryan, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022 at his home.

Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Preston Bryan. Steve retired from both Self Regional Hospital and Greenwood Mills. He was a member of Callie Self Memorial Baptist Church where he was a former member of the church deacon board.

Surviving are his daughters, Melisa Gunter (Bradley) of Ninety Six and Alicia Shirley (Heath) of Greenwood; sisters, Judy Collins (Roger) of Greenwood and Suzanne Buchanan (Mike) of Ladson; a brother, Stan Bryan (Edith) of Saluda; three grandchildren, Paisley Gunter, Colin Shirley and Colton Shirley; and special relatives, Nelle Boone and Kendra Keeney.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with the Rev. David Little and Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating.

The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5-7.

The family has requested that flowers be omitted and memorials be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.

The family is at the home.

Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting Steve’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.

Tags