Steve Anthony Lovaty, 91, resident of Puckett's Ferry, widower of Roberta Schlemm Lovaty, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021, at his home.
Born December 26, 1929, in Vestaburg, PA, he was a son of the late Mike Matthew and Sophie Elizabeth Mitchick Lovaty. He was a graduate of Georgie's Township High School in York Run, PA, was a US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict and retired as sales manager from Amthors Corporation after more than 20 years of service.
A member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, he was also a member and ranger at The Links at Stoney Pointe.
Surviving are two daughters, Suzanne Lovaty and Janice Lovaty Arnett and husband William, all of Greenwood; two brothers, Robert "Bob" and wife Martha Lovaty of Conway, SC, and John Lovaty of Greenwood; a sister, Mert and husband John Kish of Ohio; four grandchildren, Will (Anna) Arnett, Matthew Arnett, Nicole (Xavier De') Zaccaria, Paul (Diane) Zaccaria; four great grandchildren, William Henry Arnett, Luke Cooper Arnett, Alexander Zaccaria and Andriana Zacceria.
A memorial mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Building Fund of Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Church, 915 Mathis Road, Greenwood, SC 29646.
