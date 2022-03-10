Arthur Steven "Steve" Alexander, 68, resident of Grange Road, husband of Mary Keaton Alexander, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Abbeville Area Medical Center.

Born February 13, 1954, in Whitmire, he was the son of the late Arthur Dillard and Eloise Bryson Alexander. Steve was a graduate of Whitmire High School and Wofford College. He was the owner and operator of Frontier Adjusters. Steve was an avid reader and outdoorsman.

He was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church and past Commander of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, General Martin W. Gary Camp #1532.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 27 years are a son, Arthur Keaton Alexander, both of the home; sister-in-law, Margaret (Johnny) Bagwell of Simpsonville; brother-in-law, Gray Allen of Laurens; nieces, Bryson Allen (Brandon) Schultz, Brittney Allen, Katie Bagwell (Chris) Dugan; and nephew, Jonathan Bagwell.

In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his sister, Wanda Alexander Allen.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Gray Stallworth officiating.

Private burial will be at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery in Laurens.

The family is at the home on Grange Road and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-7:30 Friday evening.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 211 North Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646.

