Steve Abbott
Ronald Steve Abbott, 67, of Greenwood, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Myrtle Beach.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Raymond Isaiah Abbott and Nellie Ruth Capps Ware. Steve was an United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned the National Defense Service Medal. He was of the Baptist faith an attended Mountain View Baptist Church, where he had a close relationship with Pastor Dill.
Steve is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Crystal Abbott and Larry McDonald; son, Brandon Abbott; sisters, Gail Abbott, Dianne Weaver, Sandra Lockaby (Derrell), Wanda Tafta (Randy), Sonya Calhoun (Julius), Joan Timmerman (Richard); brothers, Wade Abbott (Nancy), Gerald Abbott (Timmi), Mark Abbott (Jody); grandchildren, Tyler McDonald, Logan McDonald, Destiny McDonald, Mathew Abbott, and Aaiden Abbott.
He was preceded in death by his grandchild, Chandler Abbott.
Services will be at 2 pm on Thursday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Chuck Sprouse officiating. CDC guidelines will be observed for social distancing and masks will be required. The service will be live streamed and can be viewed by visiting Steve’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages can be left for the family.
Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Abbott, Tyler McDonald, Logan McDonald, Tony Abbott, Kyle Lockaby and Shane Abbott.
Honorary pallbearer will be Tommy Fallaw.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 1-2 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Crystal Abbott, Tyler McDonald, Logan McDonald, Destiny McDonald, Brandon Abbott, Mathew Abbott, Aaiden Abbott, and Chandler Abbott.