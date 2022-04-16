"Gone but not Forgotten"

ORLANDO, Fla. — Stephen Cary Harbin (Steve), age 71, passed away on March 25, 2022 in Orlando, FL, after a short illness.

Steve is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Barbara (BeJay) Harbin of Lake Mary, FL, stepson Erick (Angela) Byrd of Arlington, TX, stepdaughter Dannette (William) Short of Murfreesboro, TN, sister Susan H. Williams of Greenwood, SC, 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and a large extended family of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Edna F. Harbin, and brothers Mike, Jerry, and Randy Harbin.

Steve was an avid golfer, loved playing pool, and riding his motorcycle with family and friends. He was also proud of his achievements as a high school and American Legion baseball pitcher, in which during that time he was invited to try out for the Atlanta Braves baseball team.

Steve was retired from Fluor Daniels Construction as a crane operator. He spent nine years with Crane Rental of Orlando, along with a variety of other crane companies for well over 50 years.

One of Steve's best enjoyments was the love of his 4 miniature dachshunds Sasha, Heidi, Jake, and Bo. He loved watching the Miami Dolphins and had always supported them from the beginning of their franchise.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date in Tennessee.