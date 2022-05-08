Stephen Franklin "Steve" Sherard III, 65, resident of Friendfield Lane, husband of Trudy Goff Sherard, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022.

Born in January 11, 1957, in Abbeville, he was a son of Dorothy Whitmire Sherard and the late Stephen Franklin Sherard Jr. Steve was a graduate of Calhoun Falls High School and attended Lander College where he was a member of the PI KAPPA PHI. He was the owner, operator, and hardest worker of Sherard Builders and Top Hat Chimney Sweeps.

Steve was of the Methodist faith and attended St. Mark UMC. He was an active board member of the Lakeland Home Builders Association (LHBA). He was a member of the Wednesday Night Men's Bowling League and participated in the National Bowling Tournament for the past 14 years. Steve was an avid Clemson football fan.

Surviving in addition to his loving wife of 42 years, and his mother, are a daughter, Courtney S. Saxon; a son, Stephen Franklin "Seth" (Julianne) Sherard IV; three brothers, Michael (Nancy) Sherard, Bobby (Kim) Sherard and Kyle (Gigi) Sherard; two granddaughters, CharLeigh White and Anne Marie Sherard; exchange student sons, Nat, Marco, and Jonathon; and two beloved dogs, Bowen and Buddy.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Bill Harris officiating.

Entombment will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Blake Boyce, Randy Howell, Chuck Kelley, Gene Sartain, Ben Simmons, and Brandon White.

Honorary escorts are members of LHBA, Sneads Builders Supply staff, Quarles Supply staff, Wednesday Men's Bowling League members, Drs. Jeff and Robin Lanford, Dr. Robin and Mr. Rodney Stone, Dr. Lee and Angie Patterson, Charlie Herndon, and Billy Burdette.

The family is at the home.

The family will receive friends following the service for a time of stories and remembering a life well lived at the home on Friendfield Lane.

It is requested that flowers be omitted, and memorials be made to the Stephen Franklin Sherard, III Endowed Scholarship for construction sciences at Piedmont Technical College, Greenwood.

For online condolences, please visit ww.blythfuneralhome.com

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Sherard family.

