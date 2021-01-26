Stephen Reed Wells
HODGES — Stephen Reed Wells, 58, resident of Ballenger Road, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born October 6, 1962, in Rock Hill, he was a son of Verna Reed Wells Parnell and the late Claude Carson Wells, Sr. He attended Greenwood High School and graduated from Piedmont Technical College. Steve was employed with Kraft Industries in Newberry.
He was a member of South Main Baptist Church.
Surviving are his mother and step-father, Franchot Parnell of Greenwood; two brothers, Claude Carson “Buddy” Wells, Jr. and wife Michele of Abbeville, and Jonathan Wells of Greenwood; a step-sister, Jennifer Cain of Greenwood; and a special friend Donna Lowe of Greenwood and her daughters, Jessica Cobb and Clara Dee Cobb/Cook.
Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. pm Thursday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Dr. Toby Frost and Rev. Andy Roberson officiating. Please use current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing including the use of face masks.
The family is at the home of his mother and step-father, 109 Orchard Park Drive in Greenwood and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made in Steve’s memory to South Main Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1093, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Mr. Wells’ family with arrangements.